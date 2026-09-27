Missouri man arrested after Gloversville bomb threats

A Missouri man is facing charges for allegedly making bomb threats to two businesses in Gloversville.

Gloversville Police say 41-year-old Eric Bowman from Saint Joseph, Missouri is accused of making anonymous bomb threats to Antonucci Foods and the Gloversville Walmart Saturday morning. Both businesses were evacuated and searched for explosives.

Police said they identified Bowman as a suspect using "specialized investigative techniques."

Bowman was taken into custody after fleeing on foot.

He is facing five charges, including two counts of making a terroristic threat, and is being held in the Fulton County Correctional Facility.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.