Dutchess County DA, sheriff withdraw support for Flock contract

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi and County Sheriff Kirk Imperati are withdrawing their support of the county's contract with Flock Safety.

The company has been at the forefront of local meetings throughout the country as municipalities grapple with residents' concerns about the use of automatic license plate readers.

The announcement in Dutchess County came after the duo held a public forum Wednesday night to hear residents' concerns about right to privacy and potential surveillance. Following the town hall, Sheriff Imperati said he would take residents' points into consideration.

"I can assure you, your civil liberties, your rights, and your freedom, is my priority," he said. "So we will sit down, the district attorney and I will sit down, with the legislature, with the county executive, and we'll [make] a conscious effort. We'll have more of these town hall meetings, and I assure you we will make the best decision for our entire community. the community speaks, we listen."

Democrats in the Dutchess County Legislature are also calling for the county to suspend data collection and cover the cameras until they are removed.