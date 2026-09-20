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Pilot dies after Saratoga Co. plane crash, authorities investigating

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published September 20, 2026 at 8:11 AM EDT
New York state trooper cars (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC


New York state trooper cars (file)

New York State Police are identifying the pilot who died in a plane crash in Saratoga County Friday afternoon.

80-year-old James Morzillo of Saratoga Springs was flying with a group of gliders when he struck another glider. Morzillo lost control of his aircraft and crashed in a remote part of the Town of Edinburg.

The pilot of the other glider landed at Plateau Sky Ranch Airport without any injuries.

New York State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
Tags
News Saratoga SpringsSaratoga CountyNew York State Park PoliceFederal Aviation AdministrationPlane Crash
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