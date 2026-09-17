Justice Department effort to obtain Vermont voter rolls denied

A lawsuit by the federal Department of Justice demanding Vermont turn over its voter rolls has been dismissed.

Vermont’s attorney general and the secretary of state praised the decision by United States District Judge Mary Kay Lanthier to dismiss the DOJ lawsuit. The Vermont attorney general had argued that Title III of the Civil Rights Act of 1960 does not authorize DOJ to demand a complete, unredacted copy of a state’s voter list. The court also determined that DOJ’s demand lacked any factual basis or lawful purpose.