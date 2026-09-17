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All Things Considered

Justice Department effort to obtain Vermont voter rolls denied

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
Voting cubicles
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Voting cubicles

A lawsuit by the federal Department of Justice demanding Vermont turn over its voter rolls has been dismissed.

Vermont’s attorney general and the secretary of state praised the decision by United States District Judge Mary Kay Lanthier to dismiss the DOJ lawsuit. The Vermont attorney general had argued that Title III of the Civil Rights Act of 1960 does not authorize DOJ to demand a complete, unredacted copy of a state’s voter list. The court also determined that DOJ’s demand lacked any factual basis or lawful purpose.
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News Voter RollsDepartment of JusticeU.S. Justice DepartmentVermont Attorney GeneralVermont Secretary of State
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