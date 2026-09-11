International students advised about changes to visa requirements

SUNY Plattsburgh officials are advising international students about changes to F-1 visa requirements.

The college has advised international students that, under changes to federal immigration policies effective Monday, undergraduates will be limited to 4 years of study and masters students to the exact duration of their programs.

If extra time to complete studies is needed, students will have to apply for a formal extension through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The new rules also do not allow international students to change majors or transfer to another college during their first year. Master’s students cannot change programs or transfer.

Work authorization for off-campus internships can now only be granted when it is a program requirement for graduation. The college’s Global Education Office is planning an information session for advisors on Wednesday to review the new information.

