Rensselaer Co. Legislature to stream monthly public comment period online

The Rensselaer County Legislature will now stream its monthly public comment period online after legislators approved the change this week.

Legislators were originally only going to vote on a resolution to only stream their regular meetings, not their committee meetings or the legislature's monthly public comment period. A majority of legislators supported an amendment by Legislator Ken Zalewski to stream the public comment period.

Three people, including Troy resident Jim Mounteer, spoke in favor of live streaming the monthly forum before the vote.

"Citizens need to be involved and follow what is being considered by their legislative bodies," Mounteer said. "The streaming of public meetings makes that information accessible to all. Equally important is the input and feedback provided to the legislature by the public. What of interest or concern in one community is of interest to us all."

The amended resolution passed unanimously.