New England’s highest mountain honoring the memory of 9/11

Two pillars of light are shining from the top of New England’s highest peak this week to remember the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Dual beams are being illuminated from 8 p.m. to midnight through Saturday from the top of the 6,288-foot peak of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. In a video promoting the event, Honor Summit creator Renee Plummer said it is intended to honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

“When I think of 9/11, I think of the people that died, but I think of the first responders, the police, the firemen, the paramedics, the veterans and how many of them just never came home. This is the time to stop everything and just think back to what they did for us.”

The light is strong enough to reach 3 to 4 miles into the night sky. The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism says on a clear night it is visible 135 miles from the mountain.

