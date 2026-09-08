Wild Center welcomes two-millionth visitor

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake has welcomed its 2-millionth visitor.

The natural history museum was built 20 years ago and welcomed visitor one-million in 2017. A bit over 9 years later, on September 7, fourteen-year-old Emily Dubail of Woodbury, Connecticut, became The Wild Center’s two-millionth visitor. She was there for the first time with her sister, mom and a friend to see "Trolls: Save the Humans."

Executive Director Stephanie Ratcliffe says “...this milestone ... represents ...millions of individual experiences—families exploring together, children discovering something for the first time, people learning about the Adirondacks and visitors simply enjoying time together.”

This is the busiest season on record for the museum.

