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All Things Considered

Torch run in Plattsburgh Friday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 8, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
The torch is held just before polar plungers jump into Lake Champlain
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
The torch is held just before polar plungers jump into Lake Champlain to benefit Special Olympics (file)

A Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is scheduled in Plattsburgh on Friday.

The Torch Run is intended to support Special Olympics New York and, on this 25th anniversary, remember those who lost their lives during the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The run will begin at 10:15 at CV Tech on the Military Turnpike Extension, move onto US Route 3, move down Cornelia Street and end at City Hall. A traffic advisory has been issued and delays are expected along the route, which is one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the town and city of Plattsburgh.
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News Special Olympics New Yorkspecial olympicslaw enforcement torch runTraffic disruptions
Pat Bradley
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