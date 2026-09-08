Torch run in Plattsburgh Friday

A Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is scheduled in Plattsburgh on Friday.

The Torch Run is intended to support Special Olympics New York and, on this 25th anniversary, remember those who lost their lives during the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The run will begin at 10:15 at CV Tech on the Military Turnpike Extension, move onto US Route 3, move down Cornelia Street and end at City Hall. A traffic advisory has been issued and delays are expected along the route, which is one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the town and city of Plattsburgh.