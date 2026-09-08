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Mass. Gov. Healey issues orders regulating data center development

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 8, 2026 at 3:12 PM EDT
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey in Pittsfield, Massachusetts city hall on January 2nd, 2024.
Josh Landes
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WAMC
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a new executive order that she says will give residents a voice in the future development of data centers.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has signed a new executive order that she says will give residents a voice in the future development of data centers.

At a press conference Tuesday, the Democrat actively running for a second term in office said any new data centers in the commonwealth must have the support of host communities, or they will not be issued permits.

"Data centers have got to pay for their own clean energy and infrastructure," Healey said. "If they don't, they're going to have to pay into a ratepayer protection fund. We can't have data centers coming in and taking energy away from the rest of us. This is another way to make sure that they use clean energy, that we protect and insulate people from increased costs, and that every dollar collected from a data center on this will go back to ratepayers."

The order's third provision requires developers to prove any data center project will not harm the communities around them, and that they will provide localities with specific benefits.
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News Maura HealeyGovernor Maura Healeydata centers
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes