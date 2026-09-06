Good Samaritan, Troy police rescue child from Hudson River

A child is safe and uninjured after being pulled from the Hudson River by a Good Samaritan.

Troy city officials said the child, who has autism, fell into the Hudson River Saturday night.

The Good Samaritan, who was not identified, then "immediately" got into the Hudson, grabbed the child and held them above the water.

The Good Samaritan was unable to get out of the river because of the height of the seawall — but he kept the child above water until Troy Police officers arrived and pulled the child onto solid ground.

In a joint statement, Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello and the heads of the city's fire and police departments said they were "incredibly grateful to the Good Samaritan for his bravery."

They added that they are planning to formally recognize the Good Samaritan in the coming weeks.