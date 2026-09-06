© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC streaming is back online across all devices, including Alexa, Echo, our website and mobile apps.

Gloversville schools employee dies after tractor rollover accident

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published September 6, 2026 at 8:46 AM EDT
Gloversville Enlarged School District

Community members in Gloversville are mourning after a Gloversville Enlarged School District employee passed away Friday.

In a statement, district superintendent David Halloran said building and grounds employee Zachary Morrison died at Albany Medical Center exactly one week after he was severely injured in a tractor rollover accident.

Morrison is survived by his mother, stepfather, fiance, son and two brothers.

The district says it is fully cooperating with the New York State Department of Labor to assess the case and “ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Counselors will be available for any staff or students who need assistance.
Tags
News Gloversville
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News