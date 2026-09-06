Gloversville schools employee dies after tractor rollover accident

Community members in Gloversville are mourning after a Gloversville Enlarged School District employee passed away Friday.

In a statement, district superintendent David Halloran said building and grounds employee Zachary Morrison died at Albany Medical Center exactly one week after he was severely injured in a tractor rollover accident.

Morrison is survived by his mother, stepfather, fiance, son and two brothers.

The district says it is fully cooperating with the New York State Department of Labor to assess the case and “ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Counselors will be available for any staff or students who need assistance.