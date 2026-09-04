Trudeau Institute secures funding for new research equipment

During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, New York Senator Charles Schumer was thanked for helping to secure funding for the Trudeau Institute in Saranac Lake.

The institute, which specializes in respiratory disease research, recently secured $2.5 million in federal funding to obtain new state-of-the-art equipment and expand opportunities for its scientific staff. Institute Director William Reiley thanked the senator for his help in securing the funds.

"This is basically to help to modernize the infrastructure at Trudeau Institute with specific regards to purchasing three large pieces of scientific equipment and the workforce development that goes along with training the individuals on how to use those pieces of equipment.

Reiley added that the new instruments will further their research into immunology and infectious diseases.

“We’ll be using those pieces of equipment to study the basic immunology of how basically it responds to different types of pathogens and infections. But also to understand basic immunology as it relates towards the human body and what necessarily it does to provide protection to us.”

The new equipment is expected to be installed in about a year.