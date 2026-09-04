Senate minority leader: new Congress must focus on affordability

There is broad speculation that Democrats may take control of both houses of Congress following the midterms. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says there is one thing that must be addressed if that occurs.

Schumer was in Plattsburgh to announce funding to help the town repair aging infrastructure on the former Air Force base. While there, he was asked what the focus of a new Congress controlled by Democrats should be. Schumer says they must focus on affordability.

“Lowering people’s costs. Their health care costs, their electricity costs, their costs at the grocery store, their costs at the gas pump.”

Schumer also says tariffs must be eliminated.