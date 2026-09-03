SUNY to provide resources for foster care, homeless students

Foster youth and formerly homeless students attending State University of New York institutions are now eligible for a program aimed at helping them get situated at school.

The program will hand out "college essential kits" along with other resources to eligible students hoping to live on campus. The kits will include basic supplies students may need for their dorm room such as bed sheets, towels, and table lamps.

According to SUNY, the program works as a wraparound service, helping students who were previously homeless or in foster care get better situated on campus without worrying about expenses. It also comes as a recent study found that only 8-to-12% of foster youth complete their two- or four-year degree by their mid- to late-20s. 49% of young adults in total finish their degree during the same time-frame.

SUNY Chancellor John King says the program is essential to keeping all students on the same playing field.

"If you're going to college, you don't have the support of of parents because you're in the foster care system," said King. "You may not have someone who's going to take you to Target to get those sheets you need for the bed in the dorm, to get the the desk lamp for your room. Andd so by providing this college essentials kit, we can help students get off to a better start."

According to SUNY, each campus is directed to have a homeless liaison that assists students experiencing homelessness with the services they need.