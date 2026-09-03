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SUNY to provide resources for foster care, homeless students

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published September 3, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
The University at Albany is one of the campuses that will take part in the Institute for Local News at SUNY.
Ian Pickus
Foster youth and formerly homeless students attending SUNY institutions are now eligible for a program aimed at helping them get situated at school.


Foster youth and formerly homeless students attending State University of New York institutions are now eligible for a program aimed at helping them get situated at school.

The program will hand out "college essential kits" along with other resources to eligible students hoping to live on campus. The kits will include basic supplies students may need for their dorm room such as bed sheets, towels, and table lamps.

According to SUNY, the program works as a wraparound service, helping students who were previously homeless or in foster care get better situated on campus without worrying about expenses. It also comes as a recent study found that only 8-to-12% of foster youth complete their two- or four-year degree by their mid- to late-20s. 49% of young adults in total finish their degree during the same time-frame.

SUNY Chancellor John King says the program is essential to keeping all students on the same playing field.

"If you're going to college, you don't have the support of of parents because you're in the foster care system," said King. "You may not have someone who's going to take you to Target to get those sheets you need for the bed in the dorm, to get the the desk lamp for your room. Andd so by providing this college essentials kit, we can help students get off to a better start."

According to SUNY, each campus is directed to have a homeless liaison that assists students experiencing homelessness with the services they need.
Tags
News State University of New Yorkfoster carehomelessness preventionhigher education
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha