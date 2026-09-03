New poll finds affordability a top issue in Vermont

AHMAD:A new poll was released today assessing Vermonters’ views on a range of issues.Our North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley is here to review some of the findings.

So, Pat, who conducted this poll?

BRADLEY: The Boston- based Fiscal Alliance Foundation calls itself a “non-partisan, non-profit organization whose mission is to promote individual liberty and a more fiscally responsible, transparent government...” It commissioned a polling firm called Advantage, Inc to survey Vermonters on a number of issues.

AHMAD: What did they ask about?

BRADLEY:Most of the poll questions were related to the cost of living and affordability in the state. The Fiscal Alliance Foundation’s Vermont State Director Elizabeth Brown said they conducted the poll last week.

“Not surprisingly the overarching finding is that affordability is not a partisan issue. It’s a Vermont issue with 61% of voters saying that their household income is not keeping up with the cost of living, with property taxes, with housing expenses. More broadly, nearly 48% of voters said that Vermont government is headed in the wrong direction. More voters also said Vermont is becoming a less desirable state to live in with nearly three times as many voters saying their quality of life has worsened in the past 5 years.”

BRADLEY: Vermont Public Interest Research Group Executive Director Paul Burns says the economic questions largely mirrors other polling that he has seen.

“Which is that people are very concerned about rising prices and that’s causing a lot of angst for people as they approach election day this year.”

BRADLEY: Voters in the poll were asked two questions about a state constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.Proposal 3 would ensure the right to unionize and conduct collective bargaining.Brown says the two questions led to two different results.

“In general Vermonters are favorable towards unions but those feelings don’t necessarily carry over when they’re asked about specific union powers or the potential cost of those policies.”

BRADLEY: The poll’s second question on Proposal 3 asks voters if they would support it if it means higher taxes due to higher government wages. In that case, the results show a significant drop in support. The Vermont State Labor Council, AFL/CIO is leading the campaign to pass the measure and its president Larry Moquin calls the poll question loaded and inaccurate

“We do have good labor laws on the books right now. Those laws can be changed by a legislature at any time. So to be able to ensure that workers are protected for generations and generations the only way to do this is by amending the constitution to add this right.”

BRADLEY: VPIRG’s Paul Burns says the questions regarding Proposal 3 veer into what’s called push polling.

“If you ask somebody what do you think about this x-issue if it’s going to raise your taxes, not surprisingly, many people are going to say well I don’t like that. And that’s kind of what we’re seeing here. I think more objective polling that I have seen has found broader support for this proposal to protect worker rights.”

AHMAD:Did the poll have any political questions?

BRADLEY:Yes.It found the majority of Vermonters have an unfavorable opinion of Republican President Donald Trump, while Republican Governor Phil Scott has 58% strong or somewhat favorable ratings.

The majority of those polled said they weren’t sure if they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Lieutenant Governor John Rodgers. Both are running for re-election, but the poll did not ask about their opponents.