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All Things Considered

Lake Placid Olympic Museum receives award for new exhibit

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 2, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Science of Snow exhibit at the Olympic Museum in Lake Placid
Lake Placid Olympic Museum
Science of Snow exhibit at the Olympic Museum in Lake Placid

The Lake Placid Olympic Museum will receive an award from the International Sports Heritage Association.

The museum is being recognized for its new “Snow on Demand” exhibit which looks at how climate change is affecting winter and the science and innovations helping to sustain winter sports.

Olympic Museum Director Courtney Bastain says the award not only recognizes the exhibit but their “collective commitment to preserving Lake Placid’s winter culture...”

This is the third consecutive year the museum has won an award from the International Sports Heritage Association and its first in the New Exhibit category. Previous awards recognized the museum’s educational programs.

“Snow on Demand” is on permanent display at the museum.
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News Lake Placid Olympic Museum"Snow on Demand" exhibitInternational Sports Heritage AssociationClimate ChangeClimate Change Winter Sports
Pat Bradley
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