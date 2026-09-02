City of Plattsburgh considers moratorium on high energy computing facilities

The city of Plattsburgh will hold a public hearing Thursday evening for a proposed moratorium on “certain high energy computing facilities.”

The proposed local law notes that the city is engaged in a comprehensive review and revision of zoning regulations which currently do not address the characteristics and potential impacts of emerging high energy companies such as data centers, block chain and artificial intelligence validation facilities. The law would be in place for one year as a temporary land-use planning measure.

The public hearing begins at 5:30 Thursday evening in the City Council chambers in City Hall.

Councilors will then vote whether to approve the law during their regular meeting following the public hearing.

In July, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order establishing a temporary moratorium on data centers.

