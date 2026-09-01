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Sen. Markey tops Moulton in Mass. Democratic primary in bid for third term

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 1, 2026 at 8:49 PM EDT
Sen. Ed Markey speaks during a Get Out the Vote event supporting Markey, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
/
The Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey speaks during a Get Out the Vote event supporting Markey, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Boston.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has coasted to victory in the Massachusetts U.S. Senate Democratic Primary over challenger U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.

Just half an hour after polls closed Tuesday, the Associated Press called the election for Markey, the commonwealth's 80-year-old junior senator who now has a clear path to a third six-year term in a heavily Democratic-leaning state. 47-year-old Moulton, like former congressman Joe Kennedy III before him in 2020, framed his bid to unseat the progressive as generational. Voters again stuck with Markey, who told WAMC he's ready and able to continue his work in Washington.

"This is the most energized I have ever been in my life," he said. "I get up and I fight Donald Trump with a passion that reflects how much harm I know he is doing, especially to the most vulnerable, to those who are the sickest, to those who are most in need."

National progressive leaders including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez supported Markey's re-election bid. He faces Republican John Deaton in the Nov. 3 election.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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