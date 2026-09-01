Barrett fends off Fitch in 1st Berkshire State Rep. Dem primary

Massachusetts State Representative John Barrett III defended his seat in the 1st Berkshire District Democratic primary Tuesday.

Barrett, whose career in Berkshire politics stretches back half a century, faced a vigorous campaign from North Adams City Council Vice President Andrew Fitch in his first bid for state office. The incumbent, who has held the seat since 2017, based his re-election effort on his track record in the State House.

"Getting results takes more than introducing legislation or making promises," Barrett said. "It takes experience. It takes knowing how government works, building relationships, working with people on both sides of an issue, and bringing people together to get things done."

Fitch conceded the race soon after 10 p.m. Tuesday with just results from the town of Peru left to be counted. Barrett was leading by around 120 votes with roughly 7,000 counted so far, according to unofficial numbers. With no challenger in the Nov. 3 general election, Barrett is expected to coast to another two-year term representing the Northern Berkshires in Boston.