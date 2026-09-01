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Barrett fends off Fitch in 1st Berkshire State Rep. Dem primary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:29 PM EDT
John Barrett III and Andrew Fitch.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Incumbent Massachusetts State Rep. John Barrett III, left, held off challenger Andrew Fitch in the 1st Berkshire District Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Representative John Barrett III defended his seat in the 1st Berkshire District Democratic primary Tuesday.

Barrett, whose career in Berkshire politics stretches back half a century, faced a vigorous campaign from North Adams City Council Vice President Andrew Fitch in his first bid for state office. The incumbent, who has held the seat since 2017, based his re-election effort on his track record in the State House.

"Getting results takes more than introducing legislation or making promises," Barrett said. "It takes experience. It takes knowing how government works, building relationships, working with people on both sides of an issue, and bringing people together to get things done."

Fitch conceded the race soon after 10 p.m. Tuesday with just results from the town of Peru left to be counted. Barrett was leading by around 120 votes with roughly 7,000 counted so far, according to unofficial numbers. With no challenger in the Nov. 3 general election, Barrett is expected to coast to another two-year term representing the Northern Berkshires in Boston.
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News Massachusetts election1st Berkshire DistrictMassachusetts State Representative John BarrettAndrew Fitchelection results
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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