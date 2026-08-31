E-waste recycling begins in Town of Plattsburgh
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Town of Plattsburgh e-waste poster
Town of Plattsburgh
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E-waste accepted material poster
Town of Plattsburgh
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E-waste unaccepted materials poster
Town of Plattsburgh
The Town of Plattsburgh is implementing a weekly electronic waste recycling program.
The town is partnering with EWASTE+ on the recycling program. Residents will be able to drop off a variety of electronic items, including televisions, computers and laptops, cellphones and computer accessories.
Some items will not be accepted, including household appliances, smoke detectors, air conditioners and e-cigarettes or vapes so it is advised that you check the list of accepted items before dropping something off at the Town Hall on Banker Road. The e-waste collections begin Tuesday.