E-waste recycling begins in Town of Plattsburgh

The Town of Plattsburgh is implementing a weekly electronic waste recycling program.

The town is partnering with EWASTE+ on the recycling program. Residents will be able to drop off a variety of electronic items, including televisions, computers and laptops, cellphones and computer accessories.

Some items will not be accepted, including household appliances, smoke detectors, air conditioners and e-cigarettes or vapes so it is advised that you check the list of accepted items before dropping something off at the Town Hall on Banker Road. The e-waste collections begin Tuesday.