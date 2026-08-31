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All Things Considered

E-waste recycling begins in Town of Plattsburgh

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:20 PM EDT
Town of Plattsburgh e-waste poster
1 of 3  — EWASTE poster - town of Plattsburgh+.jpg
Town of Plattsburgh e-waste poster
Town of Plattsburgh
E-waste accepted material poster
2 of 3  — EWASTE+ Accepted Materials town of Plattsburgh.jpg
E-waste accepted material poster
Town of Plattsburgh
E-waste unaccepted materials poster
3 of 3  — EWASTE+ Unaccepted Materials town of Plattsburgh.jpg
E-waste unaccepted materials poster
Town of Plattsburgh

The Town of Plattsburgh is implementing a weekly electronic waste recycling program.

The town is partnering with EWASTE+ on the recycling program. Residents will be able to drop off a variety of electronic items, including televisions, computers and laptops, cellphones and computer accessories.

Some items will not be accepted, including household appliances, smoke detectors, air conditioners and e-cigarettes or vapes so it is advised that you check the list of accepted items before dropping something off at the Town Hall on Banker Road. The e-waste collections begin Tuesday.
Tags
News Town of Plattsburghelectronic wasteRecyclingelectronics recyclingE-WasteEWASTE+
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley