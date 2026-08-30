NYS to fund $1M redevelopment project in Canajoharie

New York State is set to spend $1 million on a redevelopment project at the site of a former factory in Canajoharie.

The new round of state funding will be used for site preparation at the former Beech-Nut site. The current redevelopment project includes for 65 units of affordable housing and commercial space for small businesses.

State Sen. Patricia Fahy announced the funding. She said the grant will pay off down the road.

"These grants are capital grants that are there to leverage money," Fahy said. "It's not about just the one and done with the 1 million or the 4 million. It is going to leverage millions and millions more, including such critically needed housing. This is a massive home run for Canajoharie."

The 22-acre site of the former baby food plant has been unused since Beech-Nut moved its facility in 2011.

Canajoharie demolished the building in 2018 with a $6 million state grant.

Other plans for the site have fallen through.

