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Mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus found in Orange County

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published August 30, 2026 at 10:06 AM EDT
No human cases of EEE or West Nile Virus have been detected in Massachusetts this year as of early July.
James Gathany
/
USCDCP
No human cases of EEE or West Nile Virus have been detected in Massachusetts this year as of early July.

At least one mosquito in Orange County was found to be carrying West Nile Virus.

County officials said a "pool" or group of mosquitoes collected from the Village of Goshen tested positive for the virus.

The positive test is Orange County's first of the year.

The New York State Department of Health says symptoms of West Nile Virus range from a mild illness to encephalitis and meningitis. Most infections occur in the summer and early fall.

198 other mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile in New York State since the start of the year. That total does not include mosquito pools that tested positive in New York City.

The positive test was the result of Orange County's ongoing mosquito surveillance efforts.
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News GoshenOrange Countywest nile virus
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