Car show raises funds for Special Olympics New York

Special Olympics New York's fourth annual car show fundraiser drew more than 120 cars and several hundred people to the Harding Mazzoti Law Firm on Sunday.

In past years, the fundraiser has raised between $15,000 and $20,000 for Special Olympians in the Capital Region.

Special Olympics New York Director of Development and car show fan Chris Hughes conceived of the event as a way to bring together two communities he cares about.

"The car show community is extremely strong and loyal, and I really wanted to merge the two communities, our Special Olympics athletes and that car show community, together," Hughes said. "It's really worked."

Some Special Olympics athletes run the event after taking classes on business and media. They also judge the cars on display,

"So they come, we walk around together. We look at all the different categories, and they get to choose the the different category winners," Hughes said. "We have best modern, best classic, best modern muscle, muscle exotic. You know, all sorts of different categories, and those are all picked by our athletes."