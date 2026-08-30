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Car show raises funds for Special Olympics New York

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published August 30, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT
There's rows of muscle cars in a parking lot, which a bunch of people standing around talking. The sky is mostly cloudy, and trees line the parking lot.
Courtesy of Michael Bucci
Several hundred people attended Special Olympics New York's 4th annual car show fundraiser.

Special Olympics New York's fourth annual car show fundraiser drew more than 120 cars and several hundred people to the Harding Mazzoti Law Firm on Sunday.

In past years, the fundraiser has raised between $15,000 and $20,000 for Special Olympians in the Capital Region.

Special Olympics New York Director of Development and car show fan Chris Hughes conceived of the event as a way to bring together two communities he cares about.

"The car show community is extremely strong and loyal, and I really wanted to merge the two communities, our Special Olympics athletes and that car show community, together," Hughes said. "It's really worked."

Some Special Olympics athletes run the event after taking classes on business and media. They also judge the cars on display,

"So they come, we walk around together. We look at all the different categories, and they get to choose the the different category winners," Hughes said. "We have best modern, best classic, best modern muscle, muscle exotic. You know, all sorts of different categories, and those are all picked by our athletes."
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News Special Olympics New York
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley