State attorneys-general obtain restraining order to block new mail-in voting rules

Vermont’s attorney general says a coalition of 25 states has successfully secured a court order temporarily blocking a new postal service rule regarding mail-in voting.

The temporary restraining order prevents the U.S. Postal Service from implementing a new rule requiring that states obtain the federal government’s approval of ballot and return-envelope designs, register for a new USPS portal for tracking voter information, input information for each voter into the portal and other provisions.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark reports that the ruling found the new requirements created a significant risk of disenfranchisement and that states would face irreparable harm. The court also determined that the postal service and Trump administration have no role in regulating mail-in voting and the new rule violates the Constitution and federal statutes.