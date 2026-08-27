Ulster Co. comptroller: Camera hid at county building part of probe

Ulster County officials are squabbling over the discovery of an official's personal camera hidden near the entrance to a county building for surveillance purposes.

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger says the device was first discovered in the bushes outside the Ulster County Area Transit building Tuesday. The camera was confirmed as the property of county Comptroller March Gallagher. Metzger says no other county officials were told about the surveillance.

The county comptroller's office says the camera was placed after it received multiple allegations of transit department management falsifying time records. The office says the surveillance was within its independent investigative and audit authority.

Metzger says the matter is under review by the county attorney's office.