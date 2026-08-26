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Midday Magazine

Director Galassia Grassetto's 'The Sludge War' to be screened at The Spectrum

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:25 PM EDT

Treated sewage sludge -- or biosolids -- on farmland has been a big issue in recent years. It's risen to the attention of the New York State Senate, which has advanced a bill that would put a five-year pause on new biosolid processing applications.

Proponents argue biosolids supply essential nutrients to crops while adding organic matter to soil and diverting the sludge from landfills.

Opponents warn of the accumulation of harmful heavy metals and potential exposure to PFAS chemicals, which have been linked to several ill-health effects, including cancer.

WAMC’s Aaron Shellow-Lavine spoke with Galassia Grassetto , the director of the new documentary “The Sludge War,” which is set to be screened at The Spectrum in Albany Wednesday at 6 p.m.
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News biosolidssewage contamination
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
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