Victims identified in Cohoes murder-suicide, investigation ongoing

Cohoes police have released the names of the two people killed Tuesday in a murder-suicide at an apartment complex near North Mohawk Street.

Police Chief Todd Waldin said in a press conference Wednesday that an investigation determined 37-year-old Jadet Forman killed his wife, 30-year-old Gabrielle Forman, in an apparent domestic dispute.

According to Waldin, Jadet fired the shots around 11 a.m. Tuesday, from an unregistered ghost gun. Jadet had no criminal history, and there were no previous disturbances reported during the time the couple lived at The Lofts at Harmony Hills.

The investigation remains ongoing.