© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.

Victims identified in Cohoes murder-suicide, investigation ongoing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published August 19, 2026 at 2:08 PM EDT
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC

Cohoes police have released the names of the two people killed Tuesday in a murder-suicide at an apartment complex near North Mohawk Street.

Police Chief Todd Waldin said in a press conference Wednesday that an investigation determined 37-year-old Jadet Forman killed his wife, 30-year-old Gabrielle Forman, in an apparent domestic dispute.

According to Waldin, Jadet fired the shots around 11 a.m. Tuesday, from an unregistered ghost gun. Jadet had no criminal history, and there were no previous disturbances reported during the time the couple lived at The Lofts at Harmony Hills.

The investigation remains ongoing.
Tags
News Cohoes PoliceMurder-Suicide
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News