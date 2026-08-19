Schenectady City Council discusses long-term absences after member’s stroke

The Schenectady City Council is set to consider legislation that would allow for the removal of members with extended absences. The bill is dividing city officials.

The proposal would allow council members to remove a colleague after a 3-month absence. 75% of council members would need to vote to remove one of their colleagues. Six members of Schenectady's seven-person council would need to unanimously vote to remove that seventh member.

Council President Carl Williams has made the changes a priority. He said the proposal would balance members' need for leaves of absence with the council's need to get things done.

“I think that having that understanding with your peers ensures that we have a well understood interpretation of just the challenges you're going through, and that is very much perspective of HIPAA and how much you want to divulge about your current health considerations or statuses," Williams said.

The proposal comes shortly after Councilmember Carmel Patrick returned in July after a seven-month absence. She suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in December and returned against her doctor's orders.

During Patrick's absence, the city council was deadlocked with 3-3 votes on some issues, like what to do about the old Central Park Pool.

Patrick told WAMC last month that she was "upset" by the proposal. She said she was trying not to take the proposal personally, but she and some other council members expressed concerns that the measure could be used as a political tool to appoint a new member.

"I hate to say I'm sure it wouldn't happen with this particular council, but there could be instances where people had personal disagreements or personal biases against one another, and if they were successful at having a majority vote or however, I mean, that would also have to be one of the considerations," Patrick said.

Patrick suggested allowing council members to participate and vote in meetings by Zoom.

Mayor Gary McCarthy told council members they had the wrong legislative priorities.

"Spinning your wheels on something that's already in state law," McCarthy said. "God bless you, but I think it's a waste of time."

McCarthy at one point referred to Williams as "Carl."

Williams, who has declared his candidacy for mayor in next year's election, shot back. The exchange highlighted a political divide.

"So I'd say, Mr. Mayor, moving forward, I expect to be referred to as Council President or Mister, which is due to the fact that I was elected similar to yourself, and I would like to highlight that your disrespect for certain members of this council is duly noted," Williams said.

McCarthy has not yet decided on whether he'll run for a fifth term as mayor.

