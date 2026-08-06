Ex-Hoosick Falls police chief pleads guilty to official misconduct after misusing funds

A former Hoosick Falls police chief has pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

John Hudson pleaded guilty in Pittstown to using funds from the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, where he also served as chief, to purchase tires for his personal vehicle – at a cost of more than $1,200.

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, and New York State Police Superintendent Steven James announced Hudson’s guilty plea on Thursday.

Hudson was placed on leave from the Hoosick Falls Police Department in April 2025 and was terminated from the department and rescue squad a month later. Hudson repaid the money to the squad following his termination.

He was sentenced to a conditional discharge.