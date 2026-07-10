Lansingburgh eatery becomes 300th business on NY Historic Business Preservation Registry

A Lansingburgh restaurant has become the 300th business added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.

The registry is managed by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. It honors businesses across New York State that have been in continuous operation for over 50 years and that have made contributions to their community.

Testo's is a family-owned Italian restaurant that opened in the Troy neighborhood in 1976.

The state lauded Testo's for its quality food and its positive impact on the community, including supporting youth sports, donating food, and collaborating with local organizations.

A number of members of the Testo family were in attendance as it received the recognition. John Testo expressed his gratitude, promising that "we will continue to strive to be that small family business that the community can be proud of and call their own."