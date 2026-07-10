© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansingburgh eatery becomes 300th business on NY Historic Business Preservation Registry

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sophia Imbriaco
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:46 PM EDT
Sophia Imbriaco
/
WAMC
John Testo of Testo's Restaurant speaks outside the Lansingburgh eatery on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

A Lansingburgh restaurant has become the 300th business added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.

The registry is managed by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. It honors businesses across New York State that have been in continuous operation for over 50 years and that have made contributions to their community.

Testo's is a family-owned Italian restaurant that opened in the Troy neighborhood in 1976.

The state lauded Testo's for its quality food and its positive impact on the community, including supporting youth sports, donating food, and collaborating with local organizations.

A number of members of the Testo family were in attendance as it received the recognition. John Testo expressed his gratitude, promising that "we will continue to strive to be that small family business that the community can be proud of and call their own."
News
Sophia Imbriaco
See stories by Sophia Imbriaco