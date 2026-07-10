Bard College clarifies status of campus building connected to former president Botstein

Bard College has clarified the status of a controversial campus building related to former president Leon Botstein.

Since Botstein stepped down as president of Bard, the status of his relationship with the school has been unclear. It’s been reported that he will continue to live on campus, with some media reports indicating the college planned to “give” Botstein Finberg House, a campus residence where visiting artists and scholars often stay when they visit Bard.

A Bard spokesperson now tells WAMC that’s not the case. Finberg House, they wrote, was “constructed nearly two decades ago through a restricted donation specifically intended for President Botstein's post-president retirement. The house has been used by the College as guest housing since it was constructed. The house is owned by the College, continues to be owned by the College, and will return to the College in the future. The intended purpose and use of Finberg are the same today as they were when it was originally constructed.”

Bard did not reply to questions about if and when Botstein will take up residence in Finberg.

