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Bard College clarifies status of campus building connected to former president Botstein

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published July 10, 2026 at 6:12 PM EDT
A Bard College sign surrounded by flowers.
Karl Rabe/Karl Rabe
/
Karl Rabe
Bard College campus in Annandale-in-Hudson, NY.

Bard College has clarified the status of a controversial campus building related to former president Leon Botstein.

Since Botstein stepped down as president of Bard, the status of his relationship with the school has been unclear. It’s been reported that he will continue to live on campus, with some media reports indicating the college planned to “give” Botstein Finberg House, a campus residence where visiting artists and scholars often stay when they visit Bard.

A Bard spokesperson now tells WAMC that’s not the case. Finberg House, they wrote, was “constructed nearly two decades ago through a restricted donation specifically intended for President Botstein's post-president retirement. The house has been used by the College as guest housing since it was constructed. The house is owned by the College, continues to be owned by the College, and will return to the College in the future. The intended purpose and use of Finberg are the same today as they were when it was originally constructed.”

Bard did not reply to questions about if and when Botstein will take up residence in Finberg.
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
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