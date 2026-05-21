Congresswoman Becca Balint's town hall discusses possible Democratic control following midterms

Will the U.S. House flip to Democratic control after the upcoming midterm elections? A caller to a telephone town hall hosted by Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint expressed hope that would occur.

With President Donald Trump’s approval rating plunging, according to the latest New York Times/Siena poll, there are expectations that Democrats could gain control of the U.S. House and potentially the Senate. A Bennington resident asked Balint if the Trump administration would then be held accountable for their actions.

“When we do flip the House, and hopefully the Senate, will you be able to investigate all this wrongdoing that they’ve been doing?”

“There has been so much graft and corruption and we are planning absolutely to do investigations because this president has repeatedly broken the law,” Balint replied.

