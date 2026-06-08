Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music

From July 9 to 12, this four-day festival will include musicians and performers at the forefront of the Yiddish music scene. In addition to seven concerts, the lineup also includes workshops, talks, and special tours, all in celebration of Yiddish music, language, and culture.

Learn more about this event here: https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/yidstock?utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=wamc&utm_campaign=yidstock2026