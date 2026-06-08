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Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music

Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music

From July 9 to 12, this four-day festival will include musicians and performers at the forefront of the Yiddish music scene. In addition to seven concerts, the lineup also includes workshops, talks, and special tours, all in celebration of Yiddish music, language, and culture.

Learn more about this event here: https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/yidstock?utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=wamc&utm_campaign=yidstock2026

Yiddish Book Center
Free to $70
10:00 AM - 08:45 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Yiddish Book Center
413.256.4900
programs@yidddishbookcenter.org
https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/
Yiddish Book Center
1021 West St.
Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
413.256.4900
programs@yiddishbookcenter.org
https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/