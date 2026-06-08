Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music
Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music
From July 9 to 12, this four-day festival will include musicians and performers at the forefront of the Yiddish music scene. In addition to seven concerts, the lineup also includes workshops, talks, and special tours, all in celebration of Yiddish music, language, and culture.
Learn more about this event here: https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/yidstock?utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=wamc&utm_campaign=yidstock2026
Yiddish Book Center
Free to $70
10:00 AM - 08:45 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Yiddish Book Center
413.256.4900
programs@yidddishbookcenter.org
Yiddish Book Center
1021 West St.Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
413.256.4900
programs@yiddishbookcenter.org