World Congress on Women Health, Gynecology and Obstetrics (WHGO-2027)
World Congress on Women Health, Gynecology and Obstetrics (WHGO-2027)
We are pleased to invite you to join the World Congress on Women Health, Gynecology and Obstetrics (WHGO-2027) which will be held on June 02–04, 2027, in Prague, Czech Republic, bringing together leading researchers, clinicians, academicians, and healthcare professionals from around the world. Join us in Prague for three days of keynote lectures, scientific sessions, hands-on workshops, and meaningful networking opportunities dedicated to improving women's health worldwide.
Prague, Czech Republic
649
09:00 AM - 06:00 AM on Wed, 2 Jun 2027
Event Supported By
Scientific Congress Alliance
+447344897352
gynecology2027@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Olivia Collins
gynecology2027@gmail.com
Prague, Czech Republic