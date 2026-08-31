We are pleased to invite you to join the World Congress on Women Health, Gynecology and Obstetrics (WHGO-2027) which will be held on June 02–04, 2027, in Prague, Czech Republic, bringing together leading researchers, clinicians, academicians, and healthcare professionals from around the world. Join us in Prague for three days of keynote lectures, scientific sessions, hands-on workshops, and meaningful networking opportunities dedicated to improving women's health worldwide.