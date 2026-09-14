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Word Plays - Intriguing

Word Plays - Intriguing

Everyone wants to hear intriguing stories, right? Intriguing stories are interesting, fascinating, AND engaging. Come hear storytellers Siri Allison, Fran Berger, Kate Danaher, Beverly Schwartz, and Sandy Schuman share eight intriguing stories – personal stories, historical stories, and folktales.

If you're one of those people who lingers in your car long after reaching a destination just to hear the end of Ira Glass on "This American Life," then Word Plays may be for you.

Many performers will be telling during this season. At each Word Play, a different group of performers tell rarely heard contemporary and traditional stories about celebrating the human spirit. You will discover that Word Plays is a shared experience between the audience and the performer, combining the intensity of a solo performer with the intimacy of a face-to-face conversation.

Each show has its own theme where each story told relates to that theme.

Click here to watch many of our performers tell stories. https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/youtube.shtml

Click here to find out about our performers. https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/performers.shtml

Our website: https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/word-plays.shtml

PRICE: $12 + $1.80 processing fee, tickets available at Proctors Box Office.
https://secure.proctorscollaborative.org/wordplays2627/34679

Proctors Theatre
$13.80
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Story Circle at Proctors – The Resident Storytelling Company
5183834620
kate@katedudding.com
https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/

Artist Group Info

kate@katedudding.com
1950
Proctors Theatre
432 State Street
Schenectady, New York 12305