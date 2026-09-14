Word Plays - Intriguing

Everyone wants to hear intriguing stories, right? Intriguing stories are interesting, fascinating, AND engaging. Come hear storytellers Siri Allison, Fran Berger, Kate Danaher, Beverly Schwartz, and Sandy Schuman share eight intriguing stories – personal stories, historical stories, and folktales.

If you're one of those people who lingers in your car long after reaching a destination just to hear the end of Ira Glass on "This American Life," then Word Plays may be for you.

Many performers will be telling during this season. At each Word Play, a different group of performers tell rarely heard contemporary and traditional stories about celebrating the human spirit. You will discover that Word Plays is a shared experience between the audience and the performer, combining the intensity of a solo performer with the intimacy of a face-to-face conversation.

Each show has its own theme where each story told relates to that theme.

Click here to watch many of our performers tell stories. https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/youtube.shtml

Click here to find out about our performers. https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/performers.shtml

Our website: https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/word-plays.shtml

PRICE: $12 + $1.80 processing fee, tickets available at Proctors Box Office.

https://secure.proctorscollaborative.org/wordplays2627/34679

