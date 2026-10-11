Word Plays: Intrepid

Ralph Waldo Trine wrote in 1897, “There is something in the universe that responds to brave, intrepid thought.” Intrepid people exhibit resolute fearlessness, fortitude, and endurance. Come hear eight storytellers share stories about intrepid people - personal stories, historical stories, and folktales: David Bayne, Kent Busman, Margaret French, Eileen Egan Mack, Linda McKenney, Claire Nolan, Barbara Palumbo, Nancy Marie Payne & Sandy Schuman.

If you're one of those people who lingers in your car long after reaching a destination just to hear the end of Ira Glass on "This American Life," then Word Plays may be for you.

Many performers will be telling during this season. At each Word Play, a different group of performers tell rarely heard contemporary and traditional stories about celebrating the human spirit. You will discover that Word Plays is a shared experience between the audience and the performer, combining the intensity of a solo performer with the intimacy of a face-to-face conversation.

Each show has its own theme where each story told relates to that theme.

Click here to watch many of our performers tell stories. https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/youtube.shtml

Click here to find out about our performers. https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/performers.shtml

Our website: https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/word-plays.shtml

PRICE: $12, tickets available at Proctors Box Office.