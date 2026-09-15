Women's Work of the Revolution
Women's Work of the Revolution
In this talk, Prof. Maeve Kane of SUNYA will discuss how white, Black, and Indigenous women in the Albany area played important roles as spies, diplomats, merchants, and community leaders during the pivotal years before, during, and after the American Revolution. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. The venue is not ADA accessible.
The Woman's Club of Albany
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Woman's Club of Albany
womansclubofalbany725@gmail.com
The Woman's Club of Albany
725 Madison AvenueAlbany, New York 12208
518-465-3626
www.womansclubofalbany725@gmail.com