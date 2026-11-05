December asks women to carry more at the exact moment nature is showing us how to do less.

Wintering: A Stillness Experience is an intimate, two-hour indoor restorative gathering for women ready to pause, breathe, and reconnect with themselves. Through gentle somatic grounding, intentional stillness, guided reflection, journaling, and optional sharing, we will explore winter as a necessary season of rest, protection, and quiet becoming.

No previous experience is required.

Join us December 12, 2026, from 1:30–3:30 PM at Good Work Institute in Kingston, NY. Space is limited to 13 women. Advance registration is required at asoneflight.com.

