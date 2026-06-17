The sounds of the Capital Region return to the stage at the second annual WEXT Local 518 Fest, happening Saturday, July 25 from 2 to 9:30pm at Music Haven. Presented by WEXT, this all-day celebration shines a spotlight on the incredible talent of the Local 518 music scene with seven acts spanning indie rock, folk, Americana, pop, and more.

The festival kicks off at 2pm with The Sugar Hold, followed by Shannon Tehya performing as a duo at 3pm, the Alec Lewis Group at 3:45, and The Belle Curves at 4:55. Aila Chiar takes the stage at 5:55, with powerhouse roots rockers Sly Fox & the Hustlers at 6:45, finishing with fan favorites SIRSY close out the night at 8:20pm.

WEXT’s Local 518 Fest continues the station’s commitment to supporting and elevating local artists while bringing the community together for a full day of live music in one of the region’s most unique outdoor venues. Expect great performances, a welcoming atmosphere, and a showcase of the vibrant music community that makes the 518 special. Food vendors for the festival include Electro Taco and Mike’s Hot Dogs.

Special thanks to festival sponsors Chet & Karen Opalka, the Aimee & Gary Dake Advised Fund of the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, Music Haven Concerts, and Denis Entertainment Group for helping support live local music in the Capital Region.