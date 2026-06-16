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Wednesday Folk Traditions: TIM ERIKSEN

Wednesday Folk Traditions: TIM ERIKSEN

A leading voice in the “shapenote” tradition, experimentalist and ethnomusicologist performs
traditional ballads from the Appalachians to the Pioneer Valley, and original pieces that have been described as “magical realism in song.” “...a storyteller at heart, with a distinctive, unvarnished voice.”– WASHINGTON POST

Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
12
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

jennmilza@gmail.com
Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
130 River Drive
Hadley, Massachusetts 01035
(413) 584-4699
pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com
http://www.pphmuseum.org/