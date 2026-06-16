Wednesday Folk Traditions: TIM ERIKSEN
Wednesday Folk Traditions: TIM ERIKSEN
A leading voice in the “shapenote” tradition, experimentalist and ethnomusicologist performs
traditional ballads from the Appalachians to the Pioneer Valley, and original pieces that have been described as “magical realism in song.” “...a storyteller at heart, with a distinctive, unvarnished voice.”– WASHINGTON POST
Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
12
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
jennmilza@gmail.com
Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
130 River DriveHadley, Massachusetts 01035
(413) 584-4699
pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com