Wednesday Folk Traditions: JOSE GONZALEZ AND BANDA CRIOLLA
Wednesday Folk Traditions: JOSE GONZALEZ AND BANDA CRIOLLA
This distinguished, versatile, Puerto Rican musician has performed hundreds of concerts highlighting Latin, Jazz, Spanish, Brazilian, Smooth Jazz, World, Classical, Pop and Caribbean music. The Caribbean powerhouse Banda Criolla brings high energy of Puerto Ricos Cuatro (Jibaro music), the excitement of Afro–Boricua drums (bomba and plena) and the elegant guitars of Spanish Old San Juan. “Full of rhythms, flowing melodies and masterly guitar playing.” – UNION NEWS
Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
12
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
jennmilza@gmail.com
Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
130 River DriveHadley, Massachusetts 01035
(413) 584-4699
pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com