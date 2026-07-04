Wednesday Folk Traditions: JOSE GONZALEZ AND BANDA CRIOLLA

This distinguished, versatile, Puerto Rican musician has performed hundreds of concerts highlighting Latin, Jazz, Spanish, Brazilian, Smooth Jazz, World, Classical, Pop and Caribbean music. The Caribbean powerhouse Banda Criolla brings high energy of Puerto Ricos Cuatro (Jibaro music), the excitement of Afro–Boricua drums (bomba and plena) and the elegant guitars of Spanish Old San Juan. “Full of rhythms, flowing melodies and masterly guitar playing.” – UNION NEWS