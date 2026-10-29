Violin & Piano: John Vaida and Manon Hutton-DeWys

Music at the Southfield Church presents an evening of chamber music with John Vaida, violin, and Manon Hutton-DeWys, piano.

Saturday, November 21, 7:00-8:30 pm

Southfield Church, 234 Norfolk Road, Southfield Village, New Marlborough, MA

Free admission. A retiring collection will benefit the musicians. Ramp access.

ON THE PROGRAM

Clara Schumann, Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22

Johannes Brahms, Sonata No. 3 in D minor for Violin and Piano, Op. 108

Alfred Schnittke, Sonata No. 1 for Violin and Piano

THE ARTISTS

JOHN VAIDA is a violinist and violist with a versatile career as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician, performing actively across the United States. His recent engagements include performances and teaching roles at festivals such as the Killington Music Festival and with the International Chamber Orchestra of Puerto Rico, and he appears regularly on regional radio and television. A Pennsylvania native, he co-founded the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chamber Music Society and serves as its Executive Director, leading the way for the growth and awareness of chamber music in the region through a series of carefully curated concerts, workshops, and educational programs.

Mr. Vaida currently holds positions at Mansfield University, Lycoming College, and Wilkes University. His students consistently achieve top honors at competitions and gain acceptance to leading conservatories, festivals, and orchestras. A sought-after clinician, he presents workshops nationally, including at the American String Teachers Association (ASTA) National Conference and the New York State School Music Association conference. He has been Past President of the Pennsylvania-Delaware String Teachers Association since spring 2024. His principal teachers have included Charles Stegeman, Daniel Phillips, and Zvi Zeitlin. He holds degrees from Duquesne University and the Eastman School of Music, and has studied chamber music with Randolph Kelly, Jean Barr, Richard Killmer, and members of the Ying Quartet.

American pianist MANON HUTTON-DEWYS has long been earning praise and recognition for her performances of classical and modern music. In Musical America, Christian Carey wrote: "Hutton-DeWys did an admirable job creating legato lyricism in a solo line that resides amidst a tremendously active accompaniment. Her sensitive dynamic shadings and subtle use of rubato demonstrated an artist possessing a great deal of promise." Dr. Hutton-DeWys has performed in some of classical music's best-known venues, including Weill and Zankel Halls at Carnegie Hall and the Salle Cortot at the École Normale de Musique in Paris. She has also appeared at Symphony Space, Bargemusic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Steinway Hall, the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College, Northeastern and Tufts Universities, and The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, home to radio station WNYC.

Dr. Hutton-DeWys holds degrees from the City University of New York Graduate Center, Mannes College of Music, Bard College, and Bard College at Simon's Rock. A native of New York's Hudson River Valley, she is a member of the piano faculty at Lycoming College in Williamsport, PA. She previously held faculty positions at Bard College at Simon's Rock, the Bard College Conservatory Preparatory Division, Lehman College, and Greenwich House Music School. This season she joins the staff of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale and appears as a guest clinician at the Lycoming College Summer Piano Institute.

More information: thesouthfieldchurch.org | music@thesouthfieldchurch.org