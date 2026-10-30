Vermont Comedy All-Stars Live Stand-up Comedy Showcase!

Gordon Clark and his Vermont Comedy All-Stars return to Next Stage Arts for an unforgettable night of stand-up comedy. Featuring Ang Buxton, a queer comedian, writer and musician who headlines coast to coast; Holly Johnston, a New England comic who has played Zanies, Laugh Boston and SXSW and writes for The Onion; and Ian Paul, a Middlebury native and Vermont's Funniest Comedian finalist who has opened for Robby Hoffman and Michael Ian Black. Hosted by producer Gordon Clark of the nonprofit Vermont Comedy All Stars. All ages. Doors 6:45 PM, show 7:30 PM.