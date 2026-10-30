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Vermont Comedy All-Stars Live Stand-up Comedy Showcase!

Vermont Comedy All-Stars Live Stand-up Comedy Showcase!

Gordon Clark and his Vermont Comedy All-Stars return to Next Stage Arts for an unforgettable night of stand-up comedy. Featuring Ang Buxton, a queer comedian, writer and musician who headlines coast to coast; Holly Johnston, a New England comic who has played Zanies, Laugh Boston and SXSW and writes for The Onion; and Ian Paul, a Middlebury native and Vermont's Funniest Comedian finalist who has opened for Robby Hoffman and Michael Ian Black. Hosted by producer Gordon Clark of the nonprofit Vermont Comedy All Stars. All ages. Doors 6:45 PM, show 7:30 PM.

Next Stage Arts
$15 Advance / $20 Door
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts Project
802-387-0102
info@nextstagearts.org
https://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Vermont Comedy All-Stars (Gordon Clark, Ang Buxton, Holly Johnston, Ian Paul)
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
https://nextstagearts.org/