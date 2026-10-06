Veggies to Table's Harvest Dinner & Fundraiser at the Contented Sole

Join us for the Veggies to Table Harvest Dinner & Fundraiser at The Contented Sole on Saturday, October 17, from 5:00–8:00 PM.

Enjoy an evening celebrating the harvest with exceptional food, paired wines, craft beer from Allagash Brewing, sparkling wine, coffee from Coffee By Design, wonderful company and community, live acoustic music by Wikid Bueno, and a fun raffle—all while supporting Veggies to Table's mission to grow and donate top-quality organic produce and flowers to neighbors experiencing hunger and needing joy. Proceeds will go directly toward the next chapter of Veggies to Table: the infrastructure we need to grow and donate even more food, including a new tool shed, an equipment storage shed, and a produce wash & pack station.

The Menu

Begin the evening with a signature champagne cocktail & passed hors d’oeuvres,

followed by a harvest-inspired dinner:

Amuse-Bouche

Corn soup (DF/GF)

Bread Service (GF option available)

Salad

Roasted Root Vegetable

Family-Style Entrées

Coq au vin

or

Mushroom risotto

Dessert and Cheese

After dinner, guests are invited to mingle and enjoy a beautiful cheese table and homemade desserts.

Dietary restrictions can be accommodated with advance notice.

The Raffle

Try your luck in our festive raffle, featuring a growing collection of wonderful prizes from generous local businesses, artists, and friends of Veggies to Table. Prizes include:

A two-night midweek stay at Cabot Lodge Waldoboro, a Boutique Wellness Hotel, including access to the spa and sauna

A 90-minute sauna session for 4 at The Tipsy Butler

Tickets to the Waldo Theatre

A custom family portrait collection from Tiffany White Photography

Artwork from Abacus Gallery and local artists

Gift cards from Bred in the Bone, Fiction Bookstore, Perch Cafe & Bakery, Bird Gallery, The Peaceful Pagan, Village Handcraft, Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops and Log Cabin Shoes

Coastal Maine Popcorn

A $100 gift card to Smashed Burgers & Brews

Mysterious Harbor Tour for Two: E-Bike, Foodie, History or Ghost Tour

Coffee By Design, Beach Plum Company, and Barter’s Island Bees gift baskets

Midcoast Kayak tour

The Mini Market Basket from Widener Company

Pointed Firs Floor Cloth by Susan Connery Designs

2 tickets to The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Waldo Oct 30

Champagne and wine

Veggies to Table dahlia tubers

And more to come!