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Upstate Writes! A Book Festival

Upstate Writes! A Book Festival

With over 50 authors in genres such as sci fi, mystery, romance, nonfiction, and children’s books, the 3rd annual Upstate Writes! features local writers and gives readers a chance to meet their old favorite authors and be introduced to new favorites. Attendees will get a chance to meet authors one on one, purchase books and have them autographed. Attendance is Free and open to everyone.

Cohoes Public Library
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Cohoes Public Library
518-235-2570
director@cohoespubliclibrary.org
https://www.cohoespubliclibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

akoschni@yahoo.com
Mystery Book club
Cohoes Public Library
10 Cayuga St
Cohoes, New York 12047
518-235-2570
director@cohoespubliclibrary.org
https://www.cohoespubliclibrary.org/