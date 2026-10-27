Upstate Writes! A Book Festival
Upstate Writes! A Book Festival
With over 50 authors in genres such as sci fi, mystery, romance, nonfiction, and children’s books, the 3rd annual Upstate Writes! features local writers and gives readers a chance to meet their old favorite authors and be introduced to new favorites. Attendees will get a chance to meet authors one on one, purchase books and have them autographed. Attendance is Free and open to everyone.
Cohoes Public Library
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cohoes Public Library
518-235-2570
director@cohoespubliclibrary.org
Artist Group Info
akoschni@yahoo.com
Cohoes Public Library
10 Cayuga StCohoes, New York 12047
518-235-2570
director@cohoespubliclibrary.org