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Underdog Farm Throws Pawpaw Festival

Underdog Farm Throws Pawpaw Festival

Wanted to share a fun and uplifting local story opportunity happening this weekend: the New York Pawpaw Festival, celebrating one of North America’s most unique native fruits, at Magic Forest Farm in Coeymans Hollow, NY.

Festival details:

📅 Saturday & Sunday, September 26–27

📍 Magic Forest Farm 134 Bucks Ranch Road in Coeymans Hollow, NY 12046

🌳 Pawpaws and a celebration of this fascinating native fruit

🎵 Live music and performances

🍴 Food vendors

🛍️ Local artisan and clothing vendors

🎨 Face painting and activities

🎤 Talks, workshops and opportunities to learn more about pawpaws

It should be a colorful, highly visual weekend and a great opportunity for a local-interest or weekend-events segment. We would love to welcome your news team to the farm to experience and cover the festival. The farm really could use the segment.

Please let me know if you're interested, and I’d be happy to provide additional details, photos, interviews, or coordinate a visit.

Best,
Christina Bainton

New York Pawpaw Festival
Instagram: @newyork_pawpaw_festival
nypawpawfest.com

Magic Forest Farm
61
01:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magic Forest Farm
9172873997
magicforestfarm@gmail.com
https://www.nypawpawfest.com/
Magic Forest Farm
134 Bucks Ranch Road
Coeymans Hollow, New York 12046
9172873997
magicforestfarm@gmail.com
https://www.nypawpawfest.com/