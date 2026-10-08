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Uncorked and Unplugged: Music for a Sunday Afternoon, presented by the Florence Community Band, led by director Priscilla M. Ross.

Uncorked and Unplugged: Music for a Sunday Afternoon, presented by the Florence Community Band, led by director Priscilla M. Ross.

Uncorked and Unplugged: Music for a Sunday Afternoon, presented by the Florence Community Band, led by director Priscilla M. Ross. Join us for good wine, good friends, and great music! This is a free concert.

Black Birch Vineyard
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Florence Community Band
priscilla@florencecommunityband.com
http://florencecommunityband.com/
Black Birch Vineyard
108 Straits Road
Hatfield, Massachusetts 01066