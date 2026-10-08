Uncorked and Unplugged: Music for a Sunday Afternoon, presented by the Florence Community Band, led by director Priscilla M. Ross.
Uncorked and Unplugged: Music for a Sunday Afternoon, presented by the Florence Community Band, led by director Priscilla M. Ross.
Uncorked and Unplugged: Music for a Sunday Afternoon, presented by the Florence Community Band, led by director Priscilla M. Ross. Join us for good wine, good friends, and great music! This is a free concert.
Black Birch Vineyard
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Florence Community Band
priscilla@florencecommunityband.com
Black Birch Vineyard
108 Straits RoadHatfield, Massachusetts 01066