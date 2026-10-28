UHPA Annual Gathering
UHPA Annual Gathering
Taking place on the Sunday after Election Day in the United States, we will hear from Kevin Martin, President of Peace Action USA about Paths to Peace and Justice. We will present this year's Pat Beetle Peace Award to Women Against War.
Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be served.
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
$20
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Upper Hudson Peace Action
518-794-3048
poet2277@gmail.com
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
10 North Main Ave., AlbanyAlbany, New York 12203
518-489-4747
admin@standrewsalbany.org