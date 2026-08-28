Twilight Music: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road and Diane Zeigler with Geoff Sather and special guests Bruce and Barry Stockwell

Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present Nashville-based bluegrass quintet Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road and Vermont singer-songwriter Diane Zeigler.

Hailed by No Depression as “the future of bluegrass,” Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road blend deep Appalachian roots with inventive contemporary musicianship. A Berklee College of Music graduate and the only musician ever to win multiple RockyGrass instrumental championships in the same year, Purcell brings a fresh, virtuosic approach to American string-band music.

Eight-time national songwriting award winner Diane Zeigler pairs crystalline vocals and distinctive open-tuning guitar work with finely crafted songs. After stepping away from performing for nearly two decades, the acclaimed Vermont songwriter has returned to writing and the stage. She will be joined by bassist Geoffrey Sather and special guests Bruce and Barry Stockwell of the Stockwell Brothers.